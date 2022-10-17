Plan for overnight I-5 ramp closures at Hwy 104 Oct. 17-21

Sound Transit will close several ramps overnight this week as part of the ongoing Lynnwood Link extension project.
The eastbound and westbound SR 104 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the following morning — on Monday, Oct. 17 through the morning of Friday, Oct. 21.
The HOV direct access ramps between SR 104 and I-5 will close nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17 through the morning of Friday, Oct. 21.
