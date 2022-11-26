Plan for overnight freeway ramp closures Nov. 28-Dec. 1 due to light rail work

Sound Transit will close several ramps overnight the week of Nov. 28 as part of the ongoing Lynnwood Link extension project.

The eastbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 will close nightly from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, through the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The southbound I-5 off-ramp and on-ramp at 220th Street Southwest will close nightly from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning, Monday, Nov. 28, through the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The SR 104 HOV ramps to I-5 will close from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, and Thursday, Dec. 1.

The southbound I-5 off-ramp to 236th Street Southwest and the intersection at the Mountlake Terrace transit station will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly from Wednesday, Nov. 30, through the morning of Friday, Dec. 2.