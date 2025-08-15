Thursday, August 14, 2025
HomeEventsPirates and sea creatures rule during Brier parade
Events

Pirates and sea creatures rule during Brier parade

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?

Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
Barnacle Billy faces off with a pirate in a truckbed float.
Marty the Flamingo Lady waves to the crowd.
Local Girl Scouts wield bubble guns on a parade float.
Sqaure dancers walk down the street holding hands. The two are a part of a larger group of dancers who performed during the parade.
A woman costumed as a nun runs around her decorated vehicle.
A child picks up candy tossed to attendees.
Representatives of the 79-year-old Lake City Western Vigilantes organization made an appearance.
Pirates were a common occurence during the parade.
A unicyclist from Brier Elementary performs.
A sousaphone player provides music.
A petting zoo in the Kids Zone, sponsored by Elsner Law Firm.
Dante Goodwin speaks to the judge after being declared the winner of the pie-eating contest.

Sea characters and friends paraded through Brier Wednesday evening for the annual Porchlight Parade, part of the city’s annual SeaScare festival.

Among those making an appearance were Carmichael the Sea Cucumber, Barnacle Billy,  dancing horses, local musicians and unicyclists.

— Photos by David Cardwell

Previous article
With funding solid for 2026, Mountlake Terrace invites community to sponsor events

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Events Calendar

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by MLTnews.com

Website by Web Publisher PRO