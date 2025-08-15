Pirates and sea creatures rule during Brier parade

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
Sea characters and friends paraded through Brier Wednesday evening for the annual Porchlight Parade, part of the city’s annual SeaScare festival.
Among those making an appearance were Carmichael the Sea Cucumber, Barnacle Billy, dancing horses, local musicians and unicyclists.
— Photos by David Cardwell
