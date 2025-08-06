Pirates and scalawags to gather for KidScare at Brier Park Aug. 8

Join the Brier Library and KidScare for pirate-themed activities for all ages from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 8, at the Brier Park picnic shelter.

Prepare for the SeaScare Porchlight Parade by decorating your own pirate bandanna while enjoying snacks and juice.

This year will feature South County Fire staff,who will share stories and fire safety activities, including an up-close look at a fire engine.

The Sno-Isle Library on Wheels will also be onsite with plenty of books to read.

No registration is required.

Brier Park is located at 2903 228th St. S.W., Brier.

For more information about the event, click here.

To contact Sno-Isle Libraries online for questions, click here.