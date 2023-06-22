Pickleball tournament July 15 to Support Hand in Hand

Nonprofit organization Hand in Hand is sponsoring a fundraising pickleball tournament Saturday July 15, at Harbor Square Athletic Club in Edmonds.

The round-robin tournament will be open to women, men and mixed doubles players at levels 3.0 to 4.0. The tournament costs $40 per person, per category of play. There will also be a raffle for five pickleball paddles.

All proceeds will benefit Everett-based Hand in Hand, founded in 2010. The organization’s mission is to support children and families in need through the foundational Christian teachings of respect, unconditional love and compassion. They operate an emergency shelter for children birth to age 12 who are initially entering the foster care system. Hand in Hand facilitates school and after-school programs and provides outreach to families supplying basic needs, including food, diapers and rental assistance.

Volunteers are also welcome. You can find more information here.