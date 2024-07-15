Pick up free Narcan during drive-thru event in Lynnwood July 20

Residents can pick up a free, life-saving Narcan kit during a drive-thru event Saturday, July 20, at Verdant Health Commission, 4710 196th St. SW. Verdant is partnering with South County Fire to distribute the kits.

“If you have a loved one struggling with addiction, then come to this event to pick up your free Narcan kit,” said Verdant Health Commissioner Deana Knutsen. “It’s fast and easy. Overdoses are incredibly common and impact people of all ages and backgrounds.”

Narcan, or naloxone, is a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. So far in 2024, more than 130 people have died from opioid overdoses in Snohomish County.

“Anyone who takes prescription opiates is also at risk of overdosing, so keeping Narcan in your home could save a life,” said Shaughn Maxwell, assistant chief of South County Fire EMS, Health and Safety. “We encourage everyone to learn how to administer Narcan through our free ACT program.”

South County Fire’s one-hour ACT to Save a Life program teaches skills you can use to save a life in the crucial minutes before firefighters arrive to an emergency. Classes are offered throughout the year. Sign up at www.southsnofire.org/ACT.