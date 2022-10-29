Photographic journey of Eastern Washington lakes focus of Nov. 8 Olympic Fly Fishers meeting

Bill Marts and his filmmaking brother Boyd will present “Wind, Sand and Trout — A Photographic Journey of Early Eastern Washington Lakes” at the Tuesday, Nov. 8 Olympic Fly Fishers meeting.

The program will take attendees on a photographic journey back in time for a look at the fascinating history of Eastern Washington lakes after the creation of the Columbia River dams.

Bill and Boyd are lifelong fly fishers. Bill has been in the fly-fishing business including owning two fly shops, managing two others, guiding and running Sage Fly Fishing Schools for three years.

Boyd has followed his other passion, photography, expanding it into cinematography, videography, producing writing and directing. He has served as president of the Washington Film and Video Association. His work has been seen on HBO and in the publications Fly Fisherman, Northwest Fly Fishing, American Fly Fisher and several Silver Creek calendars.

The meeting — open to members and guests — is from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center. In addition to the speakers, there will be a brief business meeting.