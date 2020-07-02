Photographers invited to participate in Puget Sound Bird Fest online photo contest

Amateur and professional photographers are invited to take part in the 2020 Puget Sound Bird Fest online photo contest in conjunction with virtual Puget Sound Bird Fest.

Accepted entries will be displayed online (a link to the contest will be supplied at a later date). Voting will start on Saturday, Aug. 29, and continue for two weeks prior to the event on Saturday Sept. 12. Voting will close on Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.

Photos must be of bird species typically found in the Puget Sound region. There is an adult (18 and over) and a youth (17 and under) category. Online voting will determine the winner in each category. A prize will be given to the vote winner in each category. The photograph with the most votes in the adult category will receive a pair of Olympus 8×42 Pro Binoculars donated by Olympus Corporation of America, and the photograph with the most votes in the junior category will receive a one-year subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan, donated by Adobe.

Complete instructions can be found here or you can contact jennifer.leach@edmondswa.gov for more information. The first 50 entries will be accepted, with a limit of one entry per person.