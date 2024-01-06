Photographer Rick Holst featured artist at Mountlake Terrace Library in January

The City of Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission has selected photographer Rick Holst for the January exhibit at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

From the artist’s bio: “In recent years Rick has been expanding on an art form he calls Potters Circles. He uses a potters wheel to paint and cut circles and rings from paper. The individual circles are arranged to create two and three-dimensional compositions. Finished pieces range from simple geometric designs to thought-provoking sculptures.”

The Arts Advisory Commission oversees the monthly library exhibits as part of its mission to promote cultural events in the community.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W. Hours are Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m.