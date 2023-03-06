Photographer Karen Halsey’s work on display at MLT Library in March

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission has selected freelance photographer Karen Halsey for the March exhibit at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

From her artist bio: “Karen is especially drawn to the beauty and challenge of live performance, action and street portraiture. Her subjects are often musicians and athletes … Moments of intersection between inner passion and outer expression, person and persona, movement and stillness, darkness and light, are fascinating and potent to her.”

The exhibit runs through March 31.