Photo gallery: Tree lighting, Santa Claus and songs bring holiday spirit to MLT

1 of 10

Evergreen Playfield was filled with the sights and sounds of the holidays during the City of Mountlake Terrace’s annual tree lighting ceremony Friday night.

The evening features a jazz combo group from Edmonds-Woodway High School, a choral concert by Mountlake Terrace Elementary and Terrace Park School students, a visit from Santa, and the traditional lighting of the city’s official “tree” — a frame constructed of over 1,800 LED lights located on top of the city’s water tower.

This year’s tree lighting was sponsored by Mountlake Terrace Plaza.

— Photos by Julia Wiese