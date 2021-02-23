Photo gallery: First day of high school practice for Hawks

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks began their first day of high school sports practices for the 2020-21 school year Monday, after delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under a plan approved by the Wesco League, traditional fall sports teams from around the Edmonds School District began practice on Feb. 22, with the first contests being scheduled the first week of March. This includes football, cross country, girls swim and dive, volleyball, boys tennis and girls soccer.

The league’s plan outlines three, six-week seasons. Following traditional fall sports, spring sports — track and field, boys soccer, baseball, softball, girls tennis, and boys and girls golf — will begin practices March 30, and normal winter sports – boys and girls basketball, wrestling, and boys swim and dive — will start practices on May 3.