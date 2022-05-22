Photo gallery: Edmonds Jazz Connection vocalists

A photo gallery of the jazz vocalists who performed at the North Sound Center during the annual Edmonds Jazz Connection, featuringlocal middle, high school and college student jazz musicians. Sponsored by the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club, the annual May music event raises funds to support Edmonds School District music programs.
You can see photos of the big band performances here and small combos here.
