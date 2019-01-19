Phil Rowley guest speaker at Feb. 12 Olympic Fly Fishers meeting

Phil Rowley, a North American fly fishing expert, author, guide and co-producer with Brian Chan of the “Stillwater Fly Fishing App,” is the special guest at the Feb. 12 Olympic Fly Fishers meeting.

Rowley will give a brief fly tying demonstration followed by a talk on still-water fishing.

In addition to Rowley’s presentations, there will be a social hour, dinner, fish stories and a raffle.

The meeting will run from 6-9 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace.

The meeting is free. Dinner cost is $25. Guests are welcome.

To learn more, visit olympicflyfish.com.