Pete Musland: Avid outdoorsman, art collector, traveler



Kvil i fred

Pete Musland

August 17, 1931-August 13, 2025

Petter Kåre Musland was born on a farm in Norway, the second youngest of seven. Upon finishing school and his military service he left to find his fortune at the age of twenty one. After prospecting & logging across Canada, he made his way to Seattle where the US Army made him an American citizen. He became an ironworker where his jobs included local large projects like the Ship Canal Bridge and the Coliseum.

He met and married a Norwegian girl & they lived in Seattle while he worked on platforms in Alaska and also began fishing commercially. They eventually moved to Edmonds where they built their house. He stopped fishing Bristol Bay in order to be home with his young family and started Norsol Inc. in 1974, designing and building crab pots for the Alaska king crab industry. An avid outdoorsman, he was happiest fishing, hunting, hiking and of course skiing. A good day was often spent on his boat fishing, crabbing or shrimping, made all the better with a willing crew. Always artistic and inventive he took up woodworking in his later years, making many beautiful tables and other objects. He was an admirer of art and enjoyed collecting oil paintings especially. After retirement he loved spending time on “the farm” in central Washington surrounded by nature, friends and family. Travels led him home to Norway and as far and wide as Fiji and Vladivostok. The favorite trips usually involved fishing – Lofoten, Cabo, Hawaii and Alaska. He made friends wherever he went, always interested in people’s stories. Proud father of two daughters.

Preceded in death by his daughter Laila.

Survived by Terry his wife of 62 years, daughter Greta, granddaughter Kajsa, son-in-law Daryl as well as three of his sisters, many nieces and nephews back in Norway, nieces and extended family in Bellingham.

He had a full life and lived it by his own advice — work hard, play hard.

A small family service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation.