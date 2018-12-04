Pete Caw sworn in as interim MLT police chief

The Mountlake Terrace City Council watched Monday night as Pete Caw was sworn in to serve as the city’s interim police chief.

Caw, who has been with the city for 31 years, replaces Police Chief Greg Wilson, who resigned effective Nov. 19.

Caw joined the Mountlake Terrace Police Department in 1987 as a police officer, and served as patrol sergeant, administrative sergeant, detective sergeant and assistant police chief before being promoted to deputy chief of police in 2012.

The city will begin its search for a new police chief in early 2019.