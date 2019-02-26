Pete Caw named permanent Mountlake Terrace Police Chief

Pete Caw has been promoted to serve as Mountlake Terrace Police Chief, the City of Mountlake Terrace announced Monday.

Caw has been serving as interim chief since the resignation last October of Greg Wilson.

Caw has 43 years of law enforcement experience, including 32 years with the City of Mountlake Terrace. He joined the Mountlake Terrace Police Department in 1987 and served as a police officer, patrol sergeant, detective sergeant, assistant chief and deputy chief before being appointed interim chief. “Chief Caw’s ties with residents, and his knowledge of the community as a whole, are a tremendous asset in reinforcing the value of relationships between the community and law enforcement,” said City Manager Scott Hugill. Caw will oversee an accredited police department with 35 full-time positions — including 27 commissioned law enforcement personnel with two commanders. He will be sworn in at the March 4 Mountlake Terrace City Council meeting, which starts at 7 p.m.