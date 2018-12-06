Pet Adventure offering Santa photos with your pet Dec. 8

Photos with Santa Claus are a treasured holiday memory. How about getting some holiday photos with your pet?

Pet Adventure, a pet food and supply store in Mountlake Terrace, is offering photos of St. Nick with your pet on Saturday, Dec. 8. Professional photographer Jeffrey Fong will be onsite to shoot portraits of families or individuals — with or without a pet — from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Photo packages for the photo shoots start at $25; no appointment is necessary.

Pet Adventure is located at 22803-44th Ave. W., Suite E-5 in the Cedar Plaza shopping center. For more information about the store or the Santa photos, call 425-771-0676.