Pet Adventure hosting Santa pet photos Dec. 14, adoption event Dec. 15

Pet Adventure is hosting a pair of events this weekend designed to bring some holiday joy to both pet owners and those who may want to become a pet owner.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, the Mountlake Terrace pet supply store hosts Santa Photos for Pets and People, a time for pet owners to pose for and purchase photos of themselves with their pets and St. Nick. Photo sessions begin at 11 a.m. and run through 3 p.m.; no appointment is necessary and photo packages start at $25.

Then on Sunday, Dec. 15, Smidget Dog Rescue will be in the store from 2 to 4:30 p.m. with dogs available for adoption. To learn more about the organization, click www.facebook.com/SmidgetRescue/.

Pet Adventure is located in the Cedar Plaza Shopping Center at 22803 44th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.