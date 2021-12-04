Performing artists sought for 2022 Edmonds Summer Concerts in Parks series

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission is accepting submissions from local and regionally-based bands and performers to perform at the 2022 Summer Concerts in the Parks series. Concerts are held mid-July through August:

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:30-6 p.m. at the Hazel Miller Plaza (downtown, 5th Avenue South and Maple Street): Musical duos/trio/quartets and solo performers.

Sunday afternoons, 3-4 p.m. in City Park: Larger musical groups.

Hazel Miller Plaza and City Park are outdoor venues. The Hazel Miller Plaza has a small performance area with power. Hazel Miller performers are responsible for their own sound equipment and set up. If musicians need a canopy, they must bring their own. City Park is an outdoor venue with a covered pavilion. Sound system and technician provided.

Submit the following information by Friday, Jan. 10, 2022:

Letter of interest with the name of group or performer, contact name, website or social media address, and contact information (phone and email)

Promotional material (print or link address to electronic press kit)

Music samples (List of URLs preferred. CDs should be clearly labeled)

Email to:eac@edmondswa.gov

Review of submissions begins in mid-January. Applicants will be contacted only if they are asked to be on the schedule . Selections are finalized in March. Questions? Email eac@edmondswa.gov.

More information is at www.edmondswa.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=16495016&pageId=17291935