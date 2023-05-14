Perfect day for a run at Saturday’s Health and Fitness Expo

The fun run begins!
A participant enjoying the sun.
One speedy runner charges ahead
After crossing the finish line, this boy plopped down onto the field and had a well-deserved rest.
Many booths gave small challenges to expo-goers where they could earn prizes.
A two-person bike provided by the Outdoors For All Foundation. The organization also brought a number of bikes designed for people with disabilities, such as hand-pedal and muscle training bikes. The foundation will be providing adaptive bike rentals free of charge every day until the end of September.
A music-based group exercise session.
The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club gave out hundreds of edible plants such as lettuce, tomatoes, pumpkin and strawberry.
A popular hula-hooping contest
One man representing his rock-climbing gym began doing headstands.
The Edmonds Lions Club gave out free books.
One girl doing high leg exercises.
This smoothie maker is powering a blender with her pedaling. Strawberry-banana-applesauce smoothies were shared with all.
This youngster is on her third apple.

Sunny spring weather welcomed hundreds of families to the 2023 Health and Fitness Expo at the Edmonds School District Stadium. The event was organized by the Edmonds Parks and Recreation Department and the Edmonds School District and run by many volunteers.

The free event offered numerous opportunities to be active, including a multigenerational fun run, obstacle courses and floor hockey. Educational booths gave kids and their families a chance to play games, win prizes and learn about health. The Snohomish County Medical Reserve Corps provided first aid and gave out free COVID-19 tests.

— Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

