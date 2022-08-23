Peoples Bank invites local nonprofits to apply for $25,000 Impact Grant

People’s Bank is accepting applications for its annual Impact Grant through Aug. 31.

The Peoples Bank Impact Grant provides a maximum of $25,000 to a single organization for a specific project, use, capital expense or identified purpose that will have a long-lasting, positive impact on the community. New this year, an additional grant of up to $10,000 will be awarded to a second nonprofit based on a public vote in September. More information about the grant, including the online application, can be found at www.peoplesbank-wa.com/impact-grant.

“Giving back is a core part of being a community bank. In addition to our culture of employee volunteerism, we’re proud to donate hundreds of thousands of dollars to local and regional nonprofit organizations that serve our communities,” said Lisa Hefter, chief operating Officer at Peoples Bank. “The Peoples Bank Impact Grant can address a significant need in the community, and we are excited to invite nonprofits to apply for these funds.”

Past winners of the Peoples Bank Impact Grant include the Teachers of Color Foundation, Northwest Youth Services, Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services (DVSAS) of Whatcom County, and Skagit Habitat for Humanity.

Each year, Peoples Bank donates hundreds of thousands of dollars to local and regional nonprofit organizations that provide valuable services in the arts, child and family services, education, health and social services and civics. For more information about Peoples Bank community giving, visit peoplesbank-wa.com/about-us/community-giving.