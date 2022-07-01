Pedestrian hit by vehicle while trying to cross I-5 near 212th St SW Thursday

A pedestrian who walked into traffic on Interstate 5 in Lynnwood was struck by a vehicle just before 3 p.m. Thursday, the Washington State Patrol said.

The pedestrian entered the freeway on the eastbound shoulder of the interstate, near 212th Street Southwest, and was crossing west when a Cadillac Escalade headed northbound struck the person in the HOV lane, the state patrol said.

The pedestrian, whose age, sex and place of residence weren’t immediately known, was seriously injured and transported to a hospital, said patrol spokesperson Trooper Jacob Kennett.

The 55-year-old driver of the Escalade and her 26-year-old passenger, both from Edmonds, were uninjured, the state patrol said.