Pedestrian detour, closure of 220th SW right-turn lane due to Sound Transit work May 12-14

Starting as early as Tuesday, May 12, Sound Transit’s contractor will begin work to support a water line installation on 220th Street Southwest near Interstate 5. The work area is located along the curb near the sidewalk on the south side of 220th Street Southwest.

The work will run from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

While the 220th Street Southwest right turn lane onto I-5 southbound will be closed, access to I-5 SB will remain open. The southwest sidewalk along 220th Street Southwest will also be closed.

To learn more, contact outreach specialist Rhonda Dixon at rhonda.dixon@soundtransit.org or 206-370-5569. The after-hours construction hotline is 888-298-2395