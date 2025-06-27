PAWS takes in dogs displaced by California wildfires

Lynnwood-based PAWS (Progressive Animal Welfare Society) on Friday welcomed three dogs among a flight of pets displaced by the Southern California wildfires.

The flight from Burbank, California to Everett’s Paine Field was part of a larger effort coordinated by Greater Good Charities with support from The Animal Rescue Site, PAWS said in a news release. In all, more than 100 shelter dogs and cats were relocated from Southern California to the Pacific Northwest, giving them a better chance at adoption and easing pressure on local animal welfare organizations.

Upon arrival at Paine Field, a volunteer gave the dogs a comfortable ride to the PAWS Companion Animal Center in Lynnwood, where they will be evaluated and receive any necessary medical care before being made available for adoption. Interested adopters can visit www.paws.org for updates.

“PAWS is proud to partner with organizations like Greater Good to give as many dogs and cats a second chance as our capacity allows,” said Jennifer Convy, senior director of PAWS Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and Companion Animal Shelter. “We all watched the horrific devastation in Southern California, and we’re thrilled for the opportunity to help. Our team is excited to find new forever homes for these dogs.”

This is the third shelter pet flight conducted by Greater Good Charities to support communities affected by the wildfires and to transport hundreds of homeless pets to new homes.

“This flight for relocating shelter pets to areas where there is a need for adoptable pets is a direct request from our trusted Los Angeles partner in the aftermath of the wildfires earlier this year,” said Sára Varsa, executive vice president for Greater Good Charities. “Local and surrounding area shelters are still feeling the impact of the disaster, including a significant increase in pet surrenders by families, which further strains the resources of the facilities.”

In addition to PAWS, shelter pets were received by Washington rescues including The NOAH Center in Stanwood, The Animal Protection Society–Friday Harbor, and Embrace a Discarded Animal Society in Blaine, as well as Oregon-based organizations the Oregon Humane Society and CAT Adoption Team.