Paws for Reading Nov. 9 at MLT Library

Stop by the Mountlake Terrace Library to read aloud to a four-legged listener on from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 9.

Paws for Reading allows children to build reading skills and confidence by reading aloud to a certified therapy dog.

For elementary students ages 6-12, with an adult.

The event is supported by Pet Partners and Reading with Rover, a community-based literacy program that works with schools and libraries.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

For more information about the event, click here.

To contact Sno-Isle Libraries for questions online, click here.

To request a sign language interpreter, complete the online form here or contact the Mountlake Terrace Library at least two weeks before the event at 425-776-3411 by fax at 425-776-3411.

Interpreters will be provided based on availability.