Paws for Reading event at Mountlake Terrace Library Aug. 12

The Mountlake Terrace Library is sponsoring a Paws for Reading event from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 12.
Children build reading skills and confidence by reading aloud to a certified therapy dog. This is designed for elementary students ages 6-12, with an adult. The event is supported by Pet Partners and Reading with Rover, a community-based literacy program working with schools and libraries
The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.