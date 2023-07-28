Paws for Reading event at Mountlake Terrace Library Aug. 12



The Mountlake Terrace Library is sponsoring a Paws for Reading event from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 12.

Children build reading skills and confidence by reading aloud to a certified therapy dog. This is designed for elementary students ages 6-12, with an adult. The event is supported by Pet Partners and Reading with Rover, a community-based literacy program working with schools and libraries

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.