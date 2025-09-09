Paws for Reading at Mountlake Terrace Library Sept. 13

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Stop by to read aloud to a loving four-legged listener during a Paws for Reading event at the Mountlake Terrace Library from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 13.

Children build reading skills and confidence by reading aloud to a certified therapy dog. For elementary students ages 6-12, with an adult.

Supported by Pet Partners and Reading with Rover, a community-based literacy program working with schools and libraries.

Learn more here.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W.