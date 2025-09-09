Paws for Reading at Mountlake Terrace Library Sept. 13

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
Stop by to read aloud to a loving four-legged listener during a Paws for Reading event at the Mountlake Terrace Library from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 13.
Children build reading skills and confidence by reading aloud to a certified therapy dog. For elementary students ages 6-12, with an adult.
Supported by Pet Partners and Reading with Rover, a community-based literacy program working with schools and libraries.
Learn more here.
The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.