Paws for Reading at Mountlake Terrace Library Oct. 12

Before the ghosts and goblins roam the streets on Halloween, read aloud to a loving four-legged listener at the Mountlake Terrace Library with Paws for Reading.

Children build reading skills and confidence by reading aloud to a certified therapy dog. For elementary students ages 6-12, with an adult.

Supported by Pet Partners and Reading with Rover, a community-based literacy program that works with schools and libraries.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

For more information about the event, click here.

To contact Sno-Isle Libraries for questions online, click here.