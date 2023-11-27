Paws for Reading at Mountlake Terrace Library Dec. 9

Stop by to read aloud to a loving four-legged listener during the Paws for Reading event from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

Children build reading skills and confidence by reading aloud to a certified therapy dog. The free event is for elementary students ages 6-12, with an adult.

The reading time is sponsored by Reading with Rover, a community-based literacy program that works with schools and libraries.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.