Paws for Reading at Mountlake Terrace Library Aug. 10

Stop by to read aloud to a loving four-legged listener during the Paws for Reading event from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

Children build reading skills and confidence by reading aloud to a certified therapy dog. The free event is for elementary students ages 6-12, with an adult.

The reading time is sponsored by Pet Partners and Reading with Rover. Reading with Rover is a community-based literacy program that works with schools and libraries.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.