PAWS for Reading at MLT Library May 10

Stop by the Mountlake Terrace Library from 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 10 to read aloud to a loving four-legged listener.
Children build reading skills and confidence by reading aloud to a certified therapy dog. For elementary students ages 6-12, with an adult.
Supported by Pet Partners and Reading with Rover, a community-based literacy program working with schools and libraries.
The library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.
To request a sign language interpreter, complete this online form or contact your local library at least two weeks prior to the library event. Interpreters will be provided based on availability.
