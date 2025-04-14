PAWS for Reading at MLT Library May 10

Stop by the Mountlake Terrace Library from 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 10 to read aloud to a loving four-legged listener.

Children build reading skills and confidence by reading aloud to a certified therapy dog. For elementary students ages 6-12, with an adult.

Supported by Pet Partners and Reading with Rover, a community-based literacy program working with schools and libraries.

The library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.

To request a sign language interpreter, complete this online form or contact your local library at least two weeks prior to the library event. Interpreters will be provided based on availability.





