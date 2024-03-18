PAWS for Cats and Dogs kids workshop March 20

Families with children who want a cat or dog will have an opportunity to learn what it takes to care for a pet at a 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 20 class sponsored by PAWS Lynnwood, located at 15305 44th Ave. W.

Meant for ages 7-9, the workshop will focus on taking care of pets to keep them happy, healthy and safe. Kids will also learn about the work PAWS does to shelter, rehabilitate and connect animals with a loving home.

Tickets are $18 per participant and parents must accompany their children.

The workshop also fulfills a requirement for a Girl Scout Brownie Pets badge. Individual Girl Scouts and up to four girls from the same troop are welcome to participate. Girl Scout troops with five or more scouts must schedule a private program.

To register for this event or learn more about PAWS, click here.