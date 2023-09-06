Paving work on 52nd Avenue W scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 7

Paving work that will close a portion of 52nd Avenue West is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Thursday, Sept. 7, the City of Mountlake Terrace said. The work area is between 212th Street Southwest and 213th Place Southwest. A detour route will be posted.
The work was originally set to occur last week but was rescheduled.
Expect road striping during the same time Friday, the city said
The new paving is being installed after recent repairs to underground utilities, including stormwater pipes.
