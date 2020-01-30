Pavilion pool temporarily closed after man has medical emergency

The Mountlake Terrace Pavilion Pool will be temporarily closed until 2:30 p.m. in response to a medical emergency that occured Thursday morning involving a 70-year-old man.

According to City Clerk Virginia Olsen, the man was in distress and he was removed from the pool by two Pavilion lifeguards and an off-duty firefighter from Tukwila, who was in the pool at the time. Once out of the pool, a third lifeguard and an off-duty nurse, who was at the pool with her child, assisted in performing CPR until South County Fire and emergency medical responders arrived.

Paramedics continued to perform CPR before transporting the man to the hospital, Olsen said.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.