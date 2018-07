Paul Eugene Parsons, Jr., was born on September 8, 1950 and passed away on June 11, 2018. He was survived by his wife of 40 years Marilyn Parsons, his 3 sons: Jeffrie Gilstrap, Gregory Gilstrap and Michael Parsons, his daughter-in-law Marrisa Parsons, 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 6 siblings and their families. His celebration of life will be held at the Eagles Club, 19223 WA-99, Lynnwood, WA 98036 on July 14th from 2pm-6pm.

Related