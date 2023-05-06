Paul Anderson: Longtime Edmonds resident took pride in his community involvement

Paul Anderson

Paul Anderson, 70, passed away April 2023, in Edmonds WA. He grew up in Alderwood Manor WA and has been a long time resident of Edmonds and the Seattle area.

He graduated from Meadowdale High School, class of 1970 and attended many sports games long after. He was a proud member of the Carpenter and Teamsters Unions. He was very active in Edmonds politics and many local community groups, including most recently the Maplewood Rock and Gem Club. He took great pride in both his work and community engagement.

Paul was preceded in death by his son Cameron and grandson Nico. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Gloria; sons Justin and Connor; daughters Nicole and Morgan; grandsons Zachary, Jaxon and Kai; granddaughters Kaela, Cierra, Cadence, Joanna and Nickaylia; brother Ken and sister Esther.

There will be an open casket viewing held at Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home in Seattle Thursday, May 11th between 12pm-7pm for those inclined.

A Memorial service is TBD with details to be found on his Facebook page when available.