Patricia ‘Pan’ Smith: A pillar of Holy Rosary Edmonds, she loved to sing and dance

Patricia “Pan” Smith

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Patricia Ann (Pan) Smith, our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. Pan passed away on July 18th, 2023, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 74.

In 1948, Pan was born to Herold and Fern Nehls in Oakland, California. She attended Corpus Christi K-8 in Piedmont, Holy Names High School in Oakland, and went on to graduate with a BS in Business Administration from California State-Hayward.

In October of 1975, Pan married Robert (Bob) Smith. They lived in Alameda, Oakland, and then Moraga, California where their children Ryan, KC, and Kelly were born. In 1982, they found their forever home in Edmonds, Washington where they later completed their family with the birth of their daughter Molly in 1986.

Music was a significant part of Pan’s life. Her mother was a professional singer, and her father was a talented musician. Pan discovered her life-long passion for music as a child. In her teens, she was the lead singer of a folk group called the Country Club Singers. She was the music director at St. Monica’s Church in Moraga, and later, a cantor at Holy Rosary Church in Edmonds.

Those who knew Pan, would attest to her endless generosity, selflessness, and compassion for all – her joy and silly sense of humor were contagious. Pan’s unwavering faith was deeply rooted in the Catholic Church. She was a pillar of the Holy Rosary Edmonds community, where she sang in the choir for over thirty-five years, volunteered, and later worked as the parish receptionist for over ten years. Her dedication to her faith and the community was an inspiration to all who knew her.

Pan loved to sing, dance, and spend time with family and friends. She loved to travel and visit the family cabin on Whidbey Island. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, and will be missed tremendously.

She is survived by her husband of over 47 years, Bob Smith, and her four children: Ryan Smith (Barbara), KC Smith, Kelly McCarty (Bill) and Molly Machado (Melroy), and her six grandchildren: Marion & Paul Smith, Langley & Ava McCarty, and Cecilia & Claire Machado.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral mass will be held on August 18, 2023 at 10:30 AM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Edmonds, with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Community Services or St. Vincent de Paul, two of Pan’s favorite charities. Alternatively, donations can be made to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund.

Please share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com.