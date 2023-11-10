Patricia Estelle O’Leary: Beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend

Patricia Estelle O’Leary

October 14, 1940–November 4, 2023

Patricia (Pat) O’Leary passed away peacefully on November 4th, 2023, at the age of 83.

Pat was born in Seattle, Washington on October 14th, 1940. She spent the majority of her life in Sammamish residing in a home full of love with the family she created. Pat was a cornerstone employee at The Sunset Club for 35 years and was the fastest Bingo dauber in Western Washington. True to form, Pat’s final words were “We Love You, Thanks for Coming”.

Pat is survived by Dennis O’Leary, her loving husband of 47 years. The two met just a week shy of their shared birthday at Waldo’s Tavern in Kirkland. Pat and Dennis married on Valentine’s Day in 1976. The love and care they had for each other shined through to everyone who had the wonderful opportunity to see them together.

Pat is survived by her children: Coral, Blaise, Mark, Fawn, and Dan. She is survived by her grandchildren: Jordan, Taylor, Taryn, Taycee, Summer, and Finnigan; as well as her great-grandchildren: Isla, Harper, West, Cole, and Hallie; and brother: Bob Taylor.

In loving memory of Pat’s mother, Donna, and brothers: Don, Gene, Les, and Ted.

Patricia was the most hardworking and loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend. She was beautiful in her outward appearance, but even more so in her heart and the way that she loved everyone around her to the fullest. Pat’s kindness flowed outward in the way she cared for her family, friends, and anyone around her. She will be missed dearly by all those who knew her.

A funeral service for Pat will be held on Wednesday, November 15th, 2023 at 12pm at Mary Magdalene in Everett, WA. The burial will follow at 1:30pm at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline, WA. A reception to celebrate Pat’s life will occur following the burial, at 2:30pm at St. John Mission in Mukilteo, WA.