Pathways for Women shelter in Lynnwood seeks donations of household items

YWCA Pathways for Women shelter in Lynnwood needs gently used household items including can openers, pots and pans, silverware, potholders, oven cookware, glasses, kitchen utensils, twin/full sheets, and throw rugs (non-slip) along with full size bottles of shampoo and lotion, bleach, laundry soap, and dish washing sponges and brushes. Gas cards are also always appreciated.

Donations can be taken to the shelter on weekdays at 6027 208th St. S.W. in Lynnwood. Call 427-774-9843 for more information.