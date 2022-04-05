Passionate about environmental issues? Community Action Training School begins in May

Those with an interest in environmental issues are invited to attend Community Action Training School, a free training program on scientific issues including watershed health, clean water, native plants and salmon habitat/population restoration. The program administrators support attendees in the design and implementation of stewardship action projects in their own communities.
Community Action Training School, sponsored by Sound Salmon Solutions and Mid Sound Fisheries, is designed for residents of Watershed Resource Inventory Areas (WRIAs) 7 (Snoqualmie/Skykomish/Snohomish Watershed) and 8 (Lake Washington/Cedar/Sammamish Watershed). If you are unsure of which WRIA you live in, you can look up your watershed area here.
A watershed is a regional landscape of waterways where snowmelt, precipitation, sreams, and rivers make their journey to the Puget Sound.
Classes are open to anyone age 16 or older in the north Seattle/Snohomish County area. They will run from May to September, from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays, with three intermittent, hands-on Saturday field trips, and a final citizen scientist-led project in your community.
