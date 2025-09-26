Partnering with Edmonds School District, Housing Hope to break ground Oct. 1 on Scriber Place

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Housing Hope welcomes the public to celebrate the groundbreaking of its newest housing community, Scriber Place, at noon Wednesday, Oct. 1 5801 194th St. S.W, Lynnwood.

The new 2.20-acre community is a collaboration between Edmonds School District and Housing Hope, the largest nonprofit developer of affordable housing in Snohomish County. The Edmonds Schools District currently has more than 600 families experiencing homelessness. Scriber Place will provide housing for 52 families on a plot of land leased to Housing Hope, which will develop, build and fund the project.

In a news release announcing the groundbreaking, Housing Hope said it has a proven history of helping our community members in need through housing and supportive services to help build stability and self-sufficiency.

Unstable housing has significant adverse effects on student academic performance, the release said. A study by Schoolhouse Washington found that students who are doubled up or in motels/hotels have nearly identical outcomes to their unsheltered peers, which are well below that of their housed classmates. In recognition of this crisis, the Washington State Legislature acted in 2018 to authorize school districts to lease surplus land to build affordable housing for students experiencing homelessness.

Because the school district retains ownership of the land and serving students experiencing homelessness is a condition of the lease, the project will serve McKinney-Vento homeless families in the Edmonds School District. This allows families to access permanent, affordable housing through this project.

“Housing Hope is extremely proud and excited for the Scriber Place project to come to fruition, said Housing Hope CEO Kathryn Opina. “This project has been in the works for years and is the first of its kind in Washington state. We are so thankful for our partners in this project Stewardship Development, HASCO, City of Lynnwood and the Edmonds School District.”

Housing Hope said it anticipate beginning the process of identifying qualifying families in August and September 2026. Families should make sure they are enrolled in the McKinney-Vento program and in regular contact with their assigned Family Resource Advocate to ensure they receive information about signing up for the interest list for housing openings.

A critical part of Scriber Place’s funding is Project Based Section 8 Vouchers through the Housing Authority of Snohomish County. These are federal funds and eligibility requirements are set by HUD. Housing Hope and HASCO will help McKinney Vento families understand if they qualify for this housing assistance during the qualification process.

To learn more about Scriber Place go to South County | Housing Hope.