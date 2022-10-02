Participants get a kick out of Edmonds Schools Foundation fundraiser

Students from kindergarten to 8th grade could play in the futsal tournament.
Each game was 20 minutes long.

A few booths were set up at the edge of the field for kids to spin a wheel and win prizes.
Futsal is a variation of soccer that is usually played on an indoor field, but this tournament took place outside.

The futsal fields were much smaller than a regular soccer field.

 

Fifteen teams signed up to play in the futsal tournament.

Futsal is usually played with five players on each team, but some teams on Saturday were slightly bigger.

Nearly 1,200 kids and adults gathered at College Place Middle School School Saturday morning for the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s 14th annual Celebrate Schools 5K and its inaugural Futsal Tournament.

Approximately 1,100 runners and 90 futsal players — a game like soccer, only with fewer players — participated Saturday morning. All funds raised from the run and tournament go directly to support district schools and programs.

–Photos by Lauren Reichenbach

