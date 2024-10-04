Partial parking lot closure at Mountlake Terrace Station Oct. 5

Sound Transit’s contractor will be working at the Mountlake Terrace light rail station surface parking lot, requiring a partial closure from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Segments of the road to the parking area will be closed for 5- to 10–minute increments and reopened as work is complete. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic.
The Mountlake Terrace parking garage will remain open for riders to park.
