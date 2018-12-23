Partial government shutdown is bad for Washington state, Rep. Rick Larsen says

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, who represents Washington’s 2nd District that includes Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, issued a statement Saturday regarding the impacts a partial government shutdown will have on Washington state communities.

“A partial government shutdown is bad for Washington state,” Larsen said. “The childish games played by President Trump and Republicans in Congress will cause Washington state organizations and our communities to feel the consequences of a shutdown.”

Larsen said he has heard from several local organizations in his district, including the Bellingham Food Bank, U.S. Department of Agriculture Service Center in Mount Vernon and Volunteers of America Western Washington, stating that a partial shutdown will negatively impact operations, including their ability to provide funding for transportation, distribution and storage of food.

“This shutdown is unnecessary and will impact the thousands of workers who will now spend the holidays working without pay, especially the federal transportation personnel who will support the estimated 45 million passengers travelling during the holidays.”

For example, Larsen said:

Bellingham Food Bank is an emergency food assistance distributor. A shutdown will impact their operations and ability to transport, distribute and store food.

A shutdown would close the USDA Service Center in Mount Vernon, which provides support for farmers and rural communities.

A long-term shutdown could impact Volunteers of America Western Washington’s operations and harm their ability to help the people they serve.

Washington State Department of Transportation will need to delay Federal Transit Administration grant payments during a shutdown.

According to our online news partner The Seattle Times, the partial government shutdown began after President Donald Trump and Democrats failed to reach an agreement to continue funding operations. The conflict prevents funding nine of 15 Cabinet-level departments and dozens of agencies, including the departments of Homeland Security, Transportation, Interior, Agriculture, State and Justice.

The National Weather Service will continue forecasting operations during the government shutdown, The Times said. Federal law-enforcement officers and Transportation Security Administration employees at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will also work, though they won’t be paid until their agencies are funded. The U.S. Postal Service won’t be impacted, because it relies on revenues from its own operations.

