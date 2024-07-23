Parking lot line painting at Ballinger Center, Ballinger Park boat launch this week

Painting will continue at the Lake Ballinger Center parking lot, 23000 Lakeview Drive, Tuesday and Wednesday morning this week while crews paint parking lines, the City of Mountlake Terrace said. The work began on Monday.
Work will start not long after sunrise and the lot will reopen in sections as the paint dries. Drying will take a couple of hours.
The painting work will move to the boat launch parking lot Thursday and Friday.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.