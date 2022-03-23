Parents of students attending school at Woodway Campus alerted to threats of violence Wednesday

Parents of students attending school at the Edmonds School District’s Woodway Campus — which includes Scriber Lake High School, Edmonds Heights K-12, VOICE and Work Experience — received an email Tuesday afternoon alerting them to a message discovered on a Scriber Lake bathroom wall that threatened violence.
In her message to families, Scriber Lake Principal Andrea Hillman said the Edmonds Police Department was aware of the threat and officers responded to the campus Tuesday afternoon. “Out of an abundance of caution,” staff planned to conduct a belongings check as Scriber Lake students arrived at school Wednesday, she said.
Here’s the entire email:
Dear Woodway Campus Community (Scriber, VOICE, Edmonds Heights, WorkExperience):
At about noon today, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, a student found a message written on a Scriber Lake bathroom wall that threatened violence at school tomorrow. The Edmonds Police Department is aware of the message and responded to campus this afternoon. We are continuing to investigate this situation. Out of an abundance of caution, as SLHS students arrive tomorrow, we will be conducting a belongings check. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority.
We want to emphasize the importance of reporting any safety concerns. We thank the student who reported this graffiti directly to a teacher, who then reported the information to the administration. If you or your student are not comfortable talking directly with staff, you can use Safe Schools Alert, a tip reporting service, in four different ways:
1. Phone: 425-551-7393
2. Text: 425-551-7393
3. Email: 1480@alert1.us
4. Web: http://1480.alert1.us
Our community is strong. We will continue to be here for our students and families. Thank you for talking about this as a family tonight.
Sincerely,
Andrea Hillman
Principal
425-431-7271
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.