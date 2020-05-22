Parents asked to offer feedback on summer learning opportunities for K-8 students

With plans in development for summer learning opportunities, the Edmonds School District is asking for community feedback in an online survey.

The survey is available for feedback on summer learning for elementary and middle school (K-8) students. Families are asked to take a few minutes to complete the brief survey to share whether they are interested in these opportunities for their students.

The survey window is five questions long — offered in English and Spanish — and closes at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 27.

To take the survey for elementary students, click here. For middle school students, click here.

Based on feedback, district staff will provide more information in June.

Additionally, the district will be offering a credit-recovery summer school program for high school students as it has in the past. More specific information on summer programs for high school students will be provided at a later date.