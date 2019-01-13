Parent review night Jan. 17 for elementary reproductive health curriculum

The Edmonds School District is hosting a parent preview night for elementary-level Reproductive Health and Disease Prevention curriculum that is taught in the district starting in grade 5.

Families interested in previewing the elementary curriculum (grades 5-6) should plan to attend between 4-7 p.m. in Rooms 101 and 102 – Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W. Lynnwood

District leaders, classroom teachers and a school nurse present to help answer questions about sexual reproduction lessons, HIV/AIDS lessons, and puberty lessons, which are all part of the district’s FLASH & KNOW curriculum.