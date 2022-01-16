Parent Leadership Training Institute open for registration

Parents and their children are invited to learn leadership skills that can be put to use in their school and their community.

Offered in conjunction with Everett Community College, the Parent Leadership Training Institute (PLTI) is a free, virtual, 12-week courses that teach civic and community leadership in a supportive group environment. Parents receive five free college credits upon graduation. It runs on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 19-May 21. The CLTI for children runs Tuesdays and THursays from 4:30-6 p.m.

The Children’s Leadership Training Institute, for the children of parents taking the PLTI, is a 12-week course that helps 6- to 12-year-old students increase their reading abilities and develop leadership and public speaking skills.

Registration is now open and space is limited. The PLTI is also offered in Spanish.

Register for the Parent Leadership Training Institute here.

Inscríbase para el Instituto de Liderazgo de Padres en Espanol aqui.